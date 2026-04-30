How to get FEMA aid, Red Cross help and state assistance after tornado, storm damage in North Texas

The recent wave of tornadoes and other severe weather that tore through North Texas damaged or destroyed homes in multiple communities.

For residents who were impacted, or those who might find themselves in a similar situation in the future, the federal and state governments, as well as other organizations, can help.

Here are some resources to start looking for assistance.

Federal disaster assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, can help provide immediate assistance to find shelter by texting the word SHELTER and the ZIP code to 43362. The agency also offers financial aid for temporary hotel stays for two weeks following a disaster.

FEMA also runs the Individuals and Households Program (IHP), that provides longer-term assistance and services to "eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster, who have uninsured or underinsured expenses and serious needs."

People impacted by disasters should take photos of the damage, make a list of items that were lost or damaged and file an insurance claim as soon as possible, FEMA says on its website. The request for FEMA assistance can be made before an insurance claim, but FEMA requires proof of an insurance settlement or denial before the request can be considered. FEMA will not cover items what were covered by insurance.

FEMA aid applicants must prove their identity, citizenship status and ownership or occupancy of the damaged home. FEMA may then inspect the home before making a decision on the claim.

Impacted residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on FEMA's mobile app, by phone at 800-621-3362, or in person at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.

Texas disaster assistance

Texans can get immediate help from the state by calling 211 or visiting 211Texas.org. The 211 service helps connect people with state agencies and non-governmental organizations to fit their needs.

The American Red Cross currently has disaster relief centers open in both Springtown and Mineral Wells where people can go for food, medicine and emergency supplies. The Red Cross also has caseworkers to help residents with disaster recovery planning, financial assistance and insurance claims.