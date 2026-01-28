Icy roads, freezing fog impact commutes ahead of afternoon warm up in North Texas Tuesday

Icy roadways and freezing fog will impact Wednesday morning.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place due to the freezing fog advisory, which is in effect through 11 a.m. Wednesday, visibility will be under three miles. Black ice will also form on roadways – the supercooled water droplets in the air from the fog will attach to surfaces below 32°, causing the ice.

Take it slower on those roads if you are traveling.

By afternoon, temperatures will climb above freezing, which will aid in melting the ice across DFW. Temperatures should stay above freezing for a good portion of Wednesday night as well before dipping below freezing Thursday morning.

There is a threat of freezing fog again Thursday morning, but it does not look to be as widespread.

Highs rise up into the mid-40s Wednesday and into the mid-50s on Thursday with the help of breezy southwesterly winds before the next front that brings more arctic air by Saturday.

After that, it's smooth sailing into the mid-50s by next week, with some rain chances possible by Tuesday. By that point, this winter storm will be a memory.