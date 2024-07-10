Heat continues to build across North Texas as the week continues

NORTH TEXAS – Another hot day is in the forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth on Wednesday.

CBS News Texas

High pressure dominates the upper-level pattern, keeping North Texas mostly dry through the week. Temperatures Wednesday morning are in the 70s to upper 60s with a muggy start, but later this afternoon the dew point will drop, making it feel close to a high of 97 degrees.

The latest high-resolution forecast models bring in a small chance of isolated showers but they will have a hard time overcoming the drier air as the dew points mix out on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Wednesday for high levels of ozone. All of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is included in the alert.

The bigger story developing across the nation is the excessive heat in the West, where numerous heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place.

With nearly 1 million customers still without power in the Houston area, it will be another grueling day with the "feels like" temperatures up to 106 degrees Wednesday. That's why a heat advisory remains in place until 8 p.m.

The heat dome that is baking the West expands east through the end of the week and into the weekend. Plan for the summer heat to settle in – high temperatures next week will climb back into the triple digits.

