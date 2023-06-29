Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Beat the Heat

By Julia Falcon, Stacey Main

/ CBS Texas

First Alert Weather: Beat the Heat
First Alert Weather: Beat the Heat 22:14

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're all used to hot summers in the Lone Star State, but the record breaking heat is challenging, even for lifelong Texans.

This week, CBS News Texas spent an afternoon outside, conducting a few experiments in the heat. 

But spending time in the scorching temperatures is unavoidable and dangerous, especially for those who work in construction, landscaping and maintenance. 

We spoke with experts on how to stay safe when you're facing a life-threatening heat emergency.

Every year, millions of tourists come to Texas but few are prepared for the hot summers. Here's how visitors are dealing with the heat, and some ways to protect yourself.

Learn about more ways to protect yourself and loved ones from the blistering heat in First Alert Weather: Beat the Heat.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 11:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.