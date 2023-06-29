FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're all used to hot summers in the Lone Star State, but the record breaking heat is challenging, even for lifelong Texans.

This week, CBS News Texas spent an afternoon outside, conducting a few experiments in the heat.

But spending time in the scorching temperatures is unavoidable and dangerous, especially for those who work in construction, landscaping and maintenance.

We spoke with experts on how to stay safe when you're facing a life-threatening heat emergency.

Every year, millions of tourists come to Texas but few are prepared for the hot summers. Here's how visitors are dealing with the heat, and some ways to protect yourself.

Learn about more ways to protect yourself and loved ones from the blistering heat in First Alert Weather: Beat the Heat.