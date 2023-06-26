High humidity, heat index makes for dangerous conditions for outdoor workers

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Construction work, landscaping, maintenance, and other industries that require workers to be outside are more difficult and dangerous during the Texas summer.

As the temperatures continue to climb this week, companies and employees are taking precautions to stay safe.

"You want to get started earlier when it's cooler," said Kyle Davis, owner of SuperRoofman.

He makes sure his crews start their day as soon as possible, take an extended lunch break to avoid working in the afternoon, and then typically get back on the roof in the evening.

"They know when they're not feeling right, something's not right, they need to come down and take a long break," Davis said. He also puts off steeper, more challenging roof installments to the fall, when it's cooler outside. "We've got these walkable surfaces, that's the objective," said Davis. "For these guys, this is considered an easier roof installation project."

MedStar has treated about 20 people for heat-related illnesses this summer who say they were working in a hot environment. The most common industries reported were road construction, landscaping, delivery services, warehouse work, and roofing.

"Even if you're a lifelong North Texan and you think, 'Oh, I can manage this because I deal with this much humidity all the time,' we don't normally have this much humidity and the heat index this high," said Matt Zavadsky with MedStar.

MedStar implemented their extreme weather response protocol at 11:26 a.m. Monday morning, the earliest time of the day they've implemented that protocol this year. Under this procedure, patients outdoors in an unprotected area receive a higher priority response to prevent a minor medical issue from developing into a heat-related emergency.

"Left untreated, heat exhaustion will go to heatstroke, which is where your body has lost its ability to sweat, which is one of the ways the body regulates body temperature," Zavadsky said. "Patients become very hot to the touch, they are bone dry, typically they are unconscious."

In Texas, there are no state laws to protect workers from the heat, like mandated breaks or rules about providing water on job sites. Earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott approved a new law that will eliminate local ordinances, like the City of Dallas' mandate for 10-construction workers to have 10-minute breaks every four hours. It goes into effect in September. It remains up to individual companies and their employees to come up with ways to stay safe.

"Whether you're working on a roof, or working outside on the ground in any capacity, be mindful and be intentional about protecting yourself and making sure you're staying hydrated, wearing cool clothes, and then also dump water on your head if you have to," said Davis.

MedStar offers these tips to prevent heatstroke and heat exhaustion:

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water during the day, especially if you are engaged in any strenuous activity. Sports drinks are a good choice if you're exercising or working in hot conditions, but water is a good way to hydrate as well.

Ventilate: Stay in a place where there is plenty of air circulating to keep your body cool. If you are indoors and don't have access to air conditioning, open windows and use a fan.

Cover Up: Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to avoid absorbing the sun's light and trapping heat. Wear a hat to shield yourself from the sun, but once you feel yourself getting warm, remove any items covering your head which can trap heat close to your body.

Limit Activity: Heatstroke can occur in less than an hour when you are participating in strenuous activity during a hot day. If you feel yourself getting hot or light-headed, stop your activity and rest in a cool place out of the sun. Be sure to drink water or a sports drink before, during, and after any strenuous activity.

Check on Loved One's: The elderly are especially vulnerable to heat related emergencies. Many elderly residents are not aware of how hot it may get in their residence. Call on older friends and family members regularly to assure they are doing OK.