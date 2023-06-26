Texans and tourists alike react to oppressive heat conditions

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Fort Worth Stockyards is a must see for anyone visiting the metroplex, but even the misters on the patios were no match for the heat.

Deneb Villalpando and his family took a trip to the Stockyards from their home in Sherman. To keep his son cool, he lifted the baby into the misters for some relief.

"I was putting him here at the little water because he was sweating like crazy and I got this little fan for him but it's not enough," said Villalpando. "We love this BBQ but it's way too hot; we got here 30 minutes ago, we ate, and we're heading out."

Maria Ordonez, her husband and daughter are visiting from Florida.

"In Florida it's like, I don't know, it's more humid you get sticky but I don't think it gets this hot," said Ordonez. "It's so hot, even for us it's hot."

They've been sightseeing for hours and taking breaks from the heat by going inside shops.

"Doing the water, I even wet her hair to stay cool, going inside, getting a fan everywhere," said Ordonez.

It may be hot now, but with temperatures expected to climb even higher mid-week, Medstar's Assistant Operations Manager Brian White says crews are getting prepared by stocking their ambulances with cooling packs and IV fluids.

Since May 1, Medstar has treated 150 patients for heat-related illnesses.

Most at risk? The elderly, the homeless and people who work outside. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which could be fatal, is common this time of year.

"If you stop sweating that's a very bad sign, but before you stop sweating you may get headaches you may feel nauseous...dizzy that's one of the signs that you need to get out of that heat, find somewhere cool out of the sun, and start drinking some water," said White.

White says the best way to protect yourself is by staying indoors, wearing light clothing when you're outside and drinking plenty of water.

With plenty of Fourth of July events around the corner, you may want to plan ahead if you have to be outside for long periods of time. White says you should make sure you're drinking water and staying hydrated a day or two before you plan to be outside. And limit alcoholic beverages when you're outside for hours at a time.

His best advice? Listen to your body.

"Your body sends you great signals when it is starting to overheat."