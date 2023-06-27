Report: Heat-related illnesses increase dramatically in Dallas County as temperatures climb

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas County Health and Human Services says they've seen a drastic increase in heat-related illnesses in the past week.

"The week before we only had about 25 cases and now, we're seeing a doubling of cases," Dallas County Health and Human Services spokesperson Christian Grisales said. "Monitor your symptoms, often times we ignore those and it's your body telling you telling you that something is wrong."

All City of Dallas rec centers and libraries are currently serving as cooling stations during operating hours if you need an escape from the heat.

"With these very high temperatures it is very important to stay hydrated," Melissa Mendez said.

Mendez, a registered dietitian with Parkland, says at the very least you need to be drinking enough water. How much depends on your age.

How much water do you need?

6-12 months - 4 to 8 ounces.

12-24 months - 8 to 32 ounces.

2-5 years - 1 to 5 cups.

5-8 years -5 cups.

9-13 years - 7 to 8 cups.

14-18 years - 8-11 cups.

18+ women - 11.5 cups.

18+ men - 15.5 cups.

"Other options could include maybe a vegetable juice, just pure vegetable juice, checking the food label that there isn't a lot of sodium on it and drinking milk," Mendez said. "Milk would be another option."

Carrying snacks with high water content is also advised. Fruits like papaya, pineapple and watermelon and veggies like bell pepper, cucumber and tomatoes are all good options. She says stay away from alcohol, soda and sugary juices.

Mendez says if you're starting to become really dehydrated, you need electrolytes and that sugar-free Gatorade Zero is one good option.