Dangerously low wind chills across North Texas prompt First Alert Weather Day on Thursday

NORTH TEXAS – Dangerous wind chills are dropping "feels-like" temperatures to the teens and single digits across North Texas Thursday morning, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

Across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, temperatures were sitting in the low to mid-20s and winds held at 10-20 mph. In some parts of the Metroplex, "feels-like" temperatures fell to the single digits.

At 5 a.m., it was 24 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport but factoring in the 18 mph winds, the "feels-like" temperature was 10 degrees.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures will be in the 20s through the morning hours and won't get above freezing until later in the morning. Temperatures could reach the 40s later in the afternoon.

CBS News Texas

The freezing temperatures caused some patchy ice on Dallas County roads from Wednesday's rain – a portion of northbound I-35 in Oak Cliff was completely shut down as of 5 a.m. due to the ice.

Patchy ice on I-35E in Dallas due to water runoff freezing over on Feb. 13. CBS News Texas

The patchy ice isn't widespread. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there are no reports of icy roads in Fort Worth.

Several warming shelters are open across the Metroplex. Click here for a full list.

This weekend will be warmer – the high on Friday will reach 50 degrees and Saturday will be 71 degrees before another cold front moves in.