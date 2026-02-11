Suspect admitted to shooting security guard during Dallas-area ATM robbery attempt, FBI says in court document

The man who federal authorities say shot and critically injured a security guard who was servicing a Dallas-area ATM admitted to the crime under questioning, the FBI said in a newly unsealed court document.

The criminal complaint affidavit lays out how the FBI and local police tracked Laroyce Antoine Lambert from Balch Springs to Fort Worth, resulting in his arrest the day after the shooting.

Lambert is accused of shooting the armed security guard, an employee of Loomis, on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 4 in the drive-thru of a Chase Bank. The security guard was shot in the head; Authorities have not released his identity or provided an update on his condition.

Lambert is charged in federal court with one count of attempted interference of commerce by robbery, which carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. He could also face state criminal charges.

Video evidence from the scene

The victim was wearing a body camera during the robbery attempt, and video from it showed his perspective, the FBI alleged in the affidavit.

FBI

It shows Lambert approaching the victim at the ATM and demanding access to money. The victim told Lambert that he already closed the ATM and could not reopen it. Lambert then ordered the victim towards his armored van at gunpoint. After the victim unlocked the van, Lambert shot him from near-point black range.

Although Lambert's body and face were mostly covered, agents were able to see a tattoo on his arm in the video when he pointed his gun at the victim.

Investigators also saw security footage from a nearby business, which showed Lambert getting into a dark Dodge Charger with a missing front bumper. Covert Dallas police units in the area spotted the vehicle a few miles away from the crime scene and took down its license plate number.

Putting the pieces together

The license plate was tied to a DPD traffic stop from August of 2025. The driver in that incident was identified as Lambert, and body camera footage from the encounter showed Lambert had a similar build and a matching tattoo to the robbery suspect. During the traffic stop, police also found a handgun with Lambert, which was similar to the weapon used in the robbery.

The FBI used that information to obtain an arrest warrant for Lambert.

In the meantime, Dallas police had tracked the Dodge Charger to a home in Fort Worth. As the Fort Worth Police Department was preparing to arrest Lambert, he and a woman came out of the house and got in the car. FWPD officers pulled over the car and arrested Lambert without incident.

Detectives found the gun from the robbery attempt and latex gloves the suspect wore inside of the car.

Police took Lambert to the Mesquite City Jail and he admitted to the shooting in an interview with investigators, the FBI said.

Suspect admitted to planning the robbery attempt

During the interview, Lambert told investigators that he had conducted surveillance on the area about a week and a half before the robbery attempt. The day before, Lambert and an unidentified man went to the bank and removed pickets from a wooden fence, then leaned the pickets back against the fence.

On the morning of the robbery attempt, Lambert admitted to waiting by the hole in the fence until he saw the guard get out of his vehicle.

Lambert also told investigators that he shot the victim after he saw the victim pull out his own gun.

Lambert said the same man he was with the day before picked him up in the Dodge Charger to escape the scene.