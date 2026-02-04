Police, FBI investigating after guard shot at Chase Bank branch in North Texas, search for suspect underway

A security guard was shot and injured Wednesday morning outside of a Chase Bank branch in Balch Springs, just outside of Dallas.

Video of the scene from CBS News Texas Chopper shows authorities from numerous law enforcement agencies inspecting the area around the drive-thru ATMs. Two ATMs appear to be open, and a Loomis armored van is parked nearby. The victim, a Loomis employee, was emptying the ATMs when he was shot. He was alert and responsive while being taken to the hospital, a source said.

CBS News Texas

The branch is on Lake June Road just west of 635.

Police were also seen looking at a large hole in a wooden fence separating the bank from a residential neighborhood. Multiple police cars could be seen in the neighborhood, as well. Authorities are searching for a suspect who a source described as wearing all black with a white baseball cap.

CBS News Texas

Mesquite ISD, which has schools in the area, told CBS News Texas that none of its campuses are in a lockdown or secure status due to the incident, but they are in contact with police. CBS News Texas has reached out law enforcement, Chase Bank and Loomis for additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.