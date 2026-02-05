Suspect in custody in shooting of Loomis guard at North Texas Chase Bank branch, officials say

A suspect is now in custody after a Loomis security guard was shot outside a Chase Bank in Balch Springs on Wednesday, officials said Thursday night.

Balch Springs police were called to the bank on Lake June Road near 635, just outside Dallas, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Video of the scene from the CBS News Texas Chopper showed two ATMs that appeared to be open, with a Loomis armored van parked nearby. The victim, a Loomis employee, was emptying the ATMs when he was shot, officials said.

Surveillance footage showed a masked suspect in black fleeing with a dark grey bag. The guard is in critical condition but was alert and responsive en route to the hospital.

Loomis and Chase Bank have referred comment requests to law enforcement.

Balch Springs police said it will not be releasing the suspect's identity at this time "due to the investigation and judicial process."

The Balch Springs Police Department said it is working in partnership with the FBI, which is assisting and leading the

investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI or the Balch Springs Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.