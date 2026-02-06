Suspect identified in ambush shooting of armored truck guard outside North Texas bank

Federal authorities identified the man they arrested on Thursday who is accused of ambushing an armored truck guard outside of a Balch Springs bank.

Laroyce Antoine Lambert, 27, appeared in Dallas federal court on Friday on a charge of attempted interference of commerce by robbery. Court records show he was assigned a public defender. He waived his right to a detention hearing and will remain in custody.

Balch Springs police announced Thursday that the FBI had arrested a suspect in the shooting but did not release additional details.

Details from federal complaint

According to a federal complaint unsealed Friday, Lambert is accused of attempting to rob an armored car while a Loomis security guard was servicing a Chase Bank ATM on Lake June Road.

Prosecutors say Lambert approached the guard with a gun, demanded access to the ATM's cash and opened fire when the guard said he couldn't get to the money. The complaint states Lambert fired three shots before fleeing through a fence. Footage from the guard's body‑worn camera allegedly captured Lambert pointing a firearm at him.

Guard critically injured

Balch Springs police responded to the Chase Bank just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, a Loomis employee, was emptying the ATMs when he was shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police have not released an update on his condition.

CBS News Texas obtained surveillance footage showing a man dressed in black, wearing a mask and gloves, and carrying a dark gray bag running from the area near the bank.

Investigators track suspect's vehicle

Investigators say additional surveillance video showed Lambert running from the scene and getting into a Dodge Charger. Working with multiple agencies – including the Fort Worth and Dallas police departments – the FBI tracked the vehicle to an apartment in Fort Worth, where officers arrested Lambert.

U.S. Attorney's Office

Coworker raises safety concerns

A woman who said she was a coworker of the victim told CBS News Texas on Thursday that the guard was working alone in what she described as a high‑risk area.

"I knew immediately what type of route it was, given the location, it's a known issue location, dangerous," she said. "Definitely should be more than a one-man route."

Loomis has referred all questions to law enforcement.

A CBS News Texas photographer returned to the bank Friday and saw another Loomis armored van servicing the outdoor ATM. The guard appeared to be working alone.

Officials praise rapid arrest

Federal officials praised the multi‑agency response. U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said the arrest was the result of "tireless work and collaboration," adding that violent offenders in North Texas should expect swift action.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said cooperation among federal, state, and local agencies – along with help from the public – led to Lambert's quick capture.

Balch Springs Police Chief Brent Hurley said the community was shaken by the "senseless act of violence" and thanked partner agencies for their work.

Lambert faces up to 20 years

Lambert remains in federal custody following his initial appearance on Friday. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.