2026 Texas midterm elections live updates as voters weigh in on key local races
What to know about the 2026 Texas midterms
- Texas voters head to the polls this Tuesday, deciding several key federal, statewide and local races.
- A closely watched race is the battle for U.S. Senate between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.
- Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a fourth term against Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa.
- Voters will also choose a new attorney general for the seat being vacated by Paxton.
- Over 7.7 million Texans voted early ahead of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Trump says he could use "tremendous powers" if Democrats win
President Trump says he will use his veto power to block Democratic legislation if Democrats gain control of the House or Senate.
In an exclusive CBS News interview, he embraced the nickname "Mr. Veto," signaling his willingness to challenge a Democratic-controlled Congress.
Pollsters have been predicting some GOP losses and in late October, CBS News' polling suggested Republicans could be on track to lose control of the House.
CBS News exit polls show President Trump is a factor in votes
Roughly six in 10 say President Trump is a factor in their vote for the House, according to CBS News exit polls.
Midterm elections have often been a referendum on the sitting president.
Roughly nine in 10 voters nationally say government corruption is a major factor in their vote, about the same as the cost of living, and about six in 10 voters think the president puts his own personal interests over the country.
Neither political party is viewed favorably by a majority of voters.
What happens to mail-in ballots as Texas polls prepare to close?
With less than an hour before polls close in most parts of Texas, voters who received mail-in ballots are also approaching an important deadline.
Completed mail-in ballots generally must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. Tuesday. However, ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day can still be counted if they arrive by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Different deadlines apply to certain military and overseas voters.
Voters who still have their completed mail-in ballots can hand-deliver them to their county's early voting clerk's office before polls close at 7 p.m. They must present an acceptable form of identification.
Voters can also check the status of their mail-in ballots through the Texas Secretary of State's ballot tracker.
When will Texas election results start coming in?
With polls set to close in most of North Texas at 7 p.m. Tuesday, voters are less than an hour away from seeing the first results in several closely watched midterm election races.
However, Texas spans two time zones. While polls close at 7 p.m. across most of the state, voting will continue until 7 p.m. Mountain time, or 8 p.m. Central, in the El Paso area.
Counties are expected to begin reporting early voting results shortly after their polls close, followed by ballots cast on Election Day. Results will continue to be updated throughout the night as additional votes are counted.
Some races could be decided Tuesday night, while others may take longer to determine if the margins are close or additional ballots remain outstanding. Statewide races cannot be called until all polls have closed across Texas.
CBS News Texas will provide live election results, updates and analysis throughout the evening as voters decide key races for U.S. Senate, governor, Congress and other offices.
What North Texas voters need to know as polls enter final hours
Polls across North Texas are scheduled to close in about an hour at 7 p.m. Tuesday, giving voters just one more hour to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections.
If you're still planning to vote, you can cast your ballot as long as you're in line by 7 p.m. Voters who are already waiting when polls close must be allowed to vote, even if they don't reach the voting booth until after 7 p.m.
Before heading out, make sure you know your designated polling location. Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties allow voters to cast ballots at any authorized Election Day voting center within their county, while Denton County voters must use their assigned precinct polling place.
Voters can find additional information through the Texas Secretary of State's website.