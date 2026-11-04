Plano voters reject Proposition A to help fund proposed Dallas Stars arena

Plano voters rejected Proposition A on Tuesday, a ballot measure that would authorize new venue-related taxes to help finance a proposed Dallas Stars arena and entertainment district at the Shops at Willow Bend.

The measure asked voters to authorize several taxes that could help fund the city's contribution to the proposed $3 billion development, which would include a new hockey arena, restaurants, shops and public spaces.

"The proposed redevelopment at The Shops at Willow Bend remains an important opportunity for our community. We are committed to thoughtful reinvestment and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars as we consider what comes next. I appreciate everyone who made their voice heard in this election," Plano Mayor John Muns said in an overnight statement.

Under Proposition A, the city could impose a hotel occupancy tax of up to 2%, a short-term vehicle rental tax of up to 5%, an event parking tax of up to $3 per vehicle and an admissions tax of up to 10% of ticket prices. The measure also included a facility-use tax of up to $5,000 per game on each member of a major league team playing at the venue.

Dallas Stars area rendering. Plano.gov

Plano officials have said the proposed taxes would apply to specific transactions and would not increase the city's existing property tax rate. The city's potential financing plan also includes commercial property tax revenue generated within a designated redevelopment zone near Willow Bend.

The proposal has faced opposition from some residents concerned about increased traffic, parking, noise and the project's financial impact. City officials have studied potential roadway improvements and other measures to address those concerns.

Willow Bend District rendering. Plano.gov

The Plano City Council voted unanimously in August to place Proposition A on the November ballot. City officials have emphasized that the election determines whether the proposed venue taxes can be authorized, not whether the arena itself will be built. Mayor John Muns has said the development could move forward even if voters reject the measure, with the city exploring alternative funding sources.