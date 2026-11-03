Democrat Frederick Douglas Haynes III wins Texas' 30th Congressional District race

Democrat Frederick Douglas Haynes III, a longtime Dallas pastor and civil rights advocate, has defeated Republican Everett Jackson in the race for Texas' 30th Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Haynes, the longtime senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, will succeed Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who gave up her House seat to run for the U.S. Senate.

The victory keeps the congressional district in Democratic hands following a redistricting process that reshaped its boundaries ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The redrawn 30th Congressional District covers mostly southern Dallas County and a small portion of Tarrant County.

Haynes entered the race with strong name recognition and deep ties to the Dallas community. As the leader of Friendship-West Baptist Church, which has a congregation of more than 13,000 members, he has spent decades advocating for civil rights, social justice and economic empowerment.

Throughout his campaign, Haynes emphasized economic opportunity, voting rights and criminal justice reform, drawing on his experience as a pastor and community leader.

His Republican opponent, Everett Jackson, entered the race without previous political experience and faced an uphill battle in a district that has historically favored Democrats.

Jackson focused much of his campaign on criticizing Crockett while supporting federal government spending cuts associated with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, and stronger national security measures.

Crockett's decision to pursue a Senate seat created an opening in a district she had represented since January 2023.

Haynes will enter Congress as a first-time federal lawmaker, bringing his experience in religious leadership and community advocacy to Washington.