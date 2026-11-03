Hinojosa defeats Abbott, makes history as Texas' first Democratic governor in decades

Democrat Gina Hinojosa has defeated three-term Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in the 2026 Texas governor's race, CBS News projects.

Hinojosa's victory marks a historic shift in Texas politics, making her the first Democrat elected governor of the state in more than three decades. The last Democrat to hold the office was Ann Richards, who served from 1991 to 1995.

Hinojosa will also become the third woman to serve as governor of Texas, following Richards and Miriam A. Ferguson, who held the office during two separate terms in the 1920s and 1930s.

A state representative from Austin who grew up in McAllen, Hinojosa challenged Abbott as he sought a fourth consecutive term. Abbott, who first took office in January 2015, had maintained Republican control of the governor's mansion for more than a decade.

The race became increasingly competitive in the months leading up to Election Day, with some polls showing a narrowing gap between the candidates. A University of Texas at Austin poll released in August showed Abbott leading Hinojosa 45% to 40%, with 10% of voters undecided.

Throughout her campaign, Hinojosa focused on affordability, public education and other issues affecting Texas families. She criticized Abbott's leadership and argued that voters were more concerned about rising costs than political divisions.

The candidates also clashed over the rapid expansion of data centers across Texas. Abbott announced a pause on new state permits for the facilities, while Hinojosa questioned his commitment to the restrictions and joined other Democrats in calling for a moratorium until lawmakers could establish additional protections for residents.

Education was another major dividing line. Hinojosa opposed Abbott's school voucher program and advocated for greater investment in public schools, including higher teacher salaries and changes to the state's standardized testing system.

Her victory ends a Republican hold on the Texas governor's office that began in January 1995, when George W. Bush succeeded Richards. Republicans have controlled the office ever since, through the administrations of Bush, Rick Perry and Abbott.

Hinojosa is expected to take office in January 2027.