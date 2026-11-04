Republican Beth Van Duyne wins reelection in Texas' 24th Congressional District

Republican U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne will win reelection in Texas' 24th Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Kevin Burge, CBS News projects.

The victory gives Van Duyne a fourth term in Congress, where she has represented portions of Dallas and Tarrant counties since January 2021.

Van Duyne, who was first elected to the U.S. House in November 2020, campaigned on stronger immigration enforcement, lower taxes, fiscal responsibility and policies aimed at encouraging economic growth.

She also emphasized reducing government regulations and creating jobs, highlighting her annual job fair as an effort to connect North Texas residents with employment opportunities.

Before entering Congress, Van Duyne served as regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She previously served as mayor of Irving and as a member of the Irving City Council.

Her Democratic opponent, Marine Corps veteran Kevin Burge, campaigned on affordable housing, immigration reform, protecting civil liberties and expanding access to health care and education.