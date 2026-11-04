Dallas County Proposition A rejected by voters in 2026 midterm election

Dallas County voters rejected Proposition A on Tuesday, a measure that would increase the county's property tax rate to generate an estimated $102.9 million for programs addressing homelessness, mental health treatment and housing.

The measure asked voters to approve a 2.4-cent increase per $100 of taxable property value, raising the county's property tax rate to $0.248650 per $100. The additional revenue would fund efforts to reduce homelessness, address encampments, expand access to mental health services and help people secure stable housing.

According to Dallas County, the proposed increase would cost the owner of a home with a taxable value of $300,000 an additional $72 annually. The county estimated the higher rate would generate $102.9 million in additional revenue.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court voted in August to place the measure on the Nov. 3 ballot.

County Judge Clay Jenkins supported the proposal, arguing that additional funding would allow the county to expand its homelessness response efforts beyond Downtown Dallas. Housing Forward, a nonprofit organization focused on homelessness, estimated the funding could help an additional 4,500 households exit homelessness each year.

However, County Commissioner John Wiley Price opposed placing the measure on the ballot, raising concerns about increasing taxes on families already facing affordability challenges and questioning how the additional funding would be managed.

The county had anticipated launching the proposed programs in January 2027 if the measure passed. Under the election rules, approval would allow the higher tax rate to remain in effect, while rejection would require the county to use the lower voter-approval tax rate of $0.224650 per $100 of taxable property value.