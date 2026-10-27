Dallas voters may see two Proposition A measures on their ballot. Here's the difference.

Some Dallas voters will see two measures labeled Proposition A on their ballots in the Nov. 3 midterm election, but the proposals address two different issues.

One measure from Dallas County asks voters to approve a higher property tax rate to fund programs addressing homelessness. The other, from the City of Dallas, asks voters to authorize $443 million in bonds for public safety projects.

Which propositions appear on a voter's ballot depends on where they live.

What is Dallas County Proposition A?

According to Dallas County, Proposition A would approve a higher county property tax rate to fund programs aimed at reducing homelessness, addressing encampments, expanding access to mental health treatment and helping people find stable housing.

The proposed property tax rate is $0.248650 per $100 of taxable property value, an increase of 2.4 cents over the county's voter-approval tax rate. Dallas County estimates the proposed increase would generate an additional $102.9 million to fund homelessness-related programs.

What are supporters and opponents saying?

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins supports the proposal, saying it would expand homelessness reduction beyond downtown Dallas.

"We've found a model that works," Jenkins said at an Oct. 7 news conference. "Prop A would expand capacity of that model to all parts of the county."

Housing Forward, a nonprofit working to address homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties, estimates the additional funding would help 4,500 more households exit homelessness each year.

However, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, who voted against placing the measure on the ballot, has raised concerns about increasing taxes on families already struggling with affordability and how the additional money would be managed.

What is City of Dallas Proposition A?

According to the City of Dallas, Proposition A would authorize $443 million in general obligation bonds to fund five public safety projects.

The city has outlined the proposed funding for each project:

$82 million for a Dallas Police Department law enforcement training center

$149 million for a public safety training complex

$40 million for an emergency operations center and 911 facility

$150 million for police evidence storage and a crime lab

$22 million to replace Fire Station No. 4

According to the City of Dallas, the estimated total repayment would be approximately $629.6 million, including principal and interest, over a period of no more than 20 years.

The ballot states that taxes would be levied to repay the bonds and includes the phrase "THIS IS A TAX INCREASE." However, the city says it does not anticipate increasing its property tax rate specifically for the proposed bond program.

What are supporters and opponents saying?

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux supports the proposed funding, pointing to overcrowding and deteriorating conditions at the department's 42-year-old evidence storage facility. Comeaux told CBS News Texas the department's evidence warehouse was on track to reach 120% capacity, with evidence already being stored in overflow areas.

However, Rudy Karimi, an opponent of Proposition A, argues the city has more pressing public safety priorities, including police response times. Karimi also questioned why the city combined all five projects into one proposition rather than allowing voters to decide on each project separately.

What voters need to know

Voters who live within Dallas city limits in Dallas County may see both propositions. Dallas County voters outside Dallas city limits will see the county's Proposition A but not the city's.

Because Dallas city limits also extend into Collin and Denton counties, some voters in those counties may see the city's Proposition A without the Dallas County measure. Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters can review their sample ballots through their county elections office to see which propositions will appear on their ballot.

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