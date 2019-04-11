West Fertilizer Explosion Memorial To Be Dedicated This Weekend
Ceremonies will be held this weekend in a Central Texas town to remember the 15 people killed in a 2013 fertilizer plant fire and explosion.
The city council in West this week approved of accepting $10.44 million to settle its claims against the defendants, including makers and suppliers of ammonium nitrate, the explosive fertilizer involved in the blast, and Adair Grain Inc., owner of the fertilizer plant itself.
The memorial is being built in a city park about 100 yards from where the West Fertilizer Co. plant exploded on April 17, 2013.
Today marks four years to the day since the Town of West was shattered by a fertilizer plant explosion, and people there find the memories are still fresh.
The film chronicles West ISD's recovery after the devastating 2013 fertilizer plant explosion.
Students marched to a new school complex in West on Wednesday. The Central Texas town was the site of a fertilizer plant explosion in 2013 that killed 15 people. The new complex includes West High School and West Middle School.
One question has lingered in the Central Texas farming town of West since a fertilizer plant caught fire in 2013 and exploded, killing 15 people and damaging at least $100 million in property. What caused the blaze?
Authorities said Wednesday that the fire which caused a deadly explosion at a fertilizer plant in West three years ago was a criminal act. Federal and state investigators are trying to determine who was responsible.
New standards to save lives. That's the hope as the U.S. Chemical Safety Board approved new recommendations after the deadly explosion at West Fertilizer in 2013.
Dozens of Texas plants similar to a fertilizer facility that exploded in the town of West in 2013, one of Texas' worst industrial accidents, are still operating near schools, hospitals and residential neighborhoods, federal regulators say.
It's been nearly three years, but the U.S. Chemical Safety Board has released its final report on West Fertilizer Company plant explosion.
U.S. Chemical Safety Board to present final investigation report on West fertilizer ammonium nitrate explosion on Thursday, January 28.
Hundreds of lawsuits over a fertilizer plant explosion in West will continue, even after an agreement was reached in the first group of cases. Attorneys for the group would not say how the decision might affect the other lawsuits.
A settlement was reached with the families of some victims of the massive West fertilizer explosion.
The Texas House is to debate the first major proposal to tighten chemical storage regulations more than two years after the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion.
Jeni Janek says she can't believe two years have passed since the fertilizer plant in West exploded, changing this city of 2800 residents forever.
Texas lawmakers are considering regulations designed to prevent another deadly fertilizer plant explosion like the one two years ago in West. But it remains uncertain whether lawmakers will ultimately adopt them.
Residents in West received some international help Thursday as they rebuild from last year's devastating fertilizer plant explosion.
There is a new federal report into what went wrong in the West Fertilizer Plant explosion. According to a branch of the CDC, firefighters didn't realize the dangers of the ammonium nitrate on property.
A new study found every single student in Dallas and Rockwall Counties is at risk of exposure to chemical disaster. Researchers call it a major threat to our children, that went unnoticed until the West Fertilizer Plant explosion.
A one-year-old Chihuahua named Pony has faced tragedy twice in her short life. In 2013 she survived the awful fertilizer explosion in West, and Yvette Childers adopted her as a refugee pet. But last week, death came calling again.
Taking a wrecking ball to a piece of history. More heartache may lie ahead in the town of West. Wednesday the school district voted to demolish the old high school. Officials said the building was too badly damaged by the fertilizer plant explosion.
The first bill drafted by Texas lawmakers in response to the West fertilizer plant explosion that killed 15 people got an icy reception Tuesday from Republicans who said the tougher proposed regulations would overburden storage facilities with complexities and cost.
A health report on the impact of the West fertilizer plant explosion says 262 people were injured in the blast. That's in addition to the 15 people killed by the April 17, 2013, explosion.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health Department has released a health report on the impact of the West Fertilizer Plant explosion.
