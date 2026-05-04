Man who tried to steal car in North Texas shot, killed by driver, police say

A man who reportedly tried to steal a car Sunday afternoon was shot and killed by the driver, according to the Garland Police Department.

Officers said they were first alerted to a crash along Highway 66 near Dairy Road around 3:30 p.m., where a green vehicle had allegedly hit two other cars on the roadway. Police said the driver of that car, identified only as a man as of publication, then stopped at a nearby gas station and tried to take several vehicles by force. Officers said those attempts were unsuccessful.

However, Garland Police said that suspect then ran across Dairy Road to another convenience store's parking lot and saw a white Chevrolet Impala, which had an adult male driver inside along with two women and several children. The suspect then struggled with the man, which is when police said the man got a gun out and shot the suspect.

Police said the suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died. No other injuries were reported.

Officers said the driver of the Impala remained at the scene and has cooperated with investigators. As of publication, Garland Police said no charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing.