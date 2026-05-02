Live results show outcomes in North Texas municipal elections, including bonds, DART votes and mayoral races

Voters across North Texas cast ballots Saturday in municipal elections that will shape billions of dollars in local spending, regional transportation, and city leadership.

From major bond packages to transit questions and mayoral races, the May 2 elections touched communities across the region.

For Dallas ISD, voters considered a record $6.2 billion bond to replace aging schools and upgrade facilities, while Fort Worth voters weighed an $845 million bond package focused on streets, public safety, and infrastructure improvements.

Voters in Addison, Highland Park, and University Park also decided whether to continue participation in Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

Also, several cities, including Arlington, Frisco, Irving, and Keller, held mayoral and city council races that could shape local priorities.

Live results: North Texas municipal elections

Below is a real-time look at election results across key races and ballot measures as votes are counted.