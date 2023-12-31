Funeral services begin for former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson
The public viewing at The Hall of State is from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Monday ahead of her wake at Concord Church Monday evening.
President Joe Biden plans to attend services in Dallas for longtime congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.
Eddie Bernice Johnson, a former congresswoman, died as a result of careless treatment at the hospital's rehabilitation center, according to the family's claims against Baylor Scott & White Health.
Condolences and remembrances continue to pour in, honoring the late Dallas Congresswoman, Eddie Bernice Johnson. Governor Greg Abbott released a statement regarding the death of Congresswoman Johnson after CBS News Texas contacted his office for comment.
Services to honor the life and legacy of Eddie Bernice Johnson will be held from Monday, Jan 8 through Wednesday, Jan 10.
When former State Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson retired early last year after 30 years in Congress, she handpicked her successor in then State Representative Jasmine Crockett.
Eddie Bernice Johnson was a trailblazer and a fixture of North Texas politics for 30 years.
On Thursday longtime Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was honored on Capitol Hill and her official portrait was unveiled. Johnson spoke one-on-one with CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink about what it all means to her.
Eddie Bernice Johnson, also known as EBJ, was a trailblazing politician who represented the Dallas area for decades. She was the first nurse to be elected not only to Congress but also to the Texas House in 1972 and Texas Senate in 1986.
After attending the prayer service for former Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, President Joe Biden boarded Air Force One at Dallas Love Field to return to the White House. The two shared a friendship throughout the years.
Hundreds braved the cold to say goodbye and celebrate the life of Eddie Bernice Johnson.
