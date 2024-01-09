Watch live: Funeral service of former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson at Concord Church

DALLAS – The celebration of the life of former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson continues.

Her funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Concord Church in Dallas, ahead of her graveside service at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin tomorrow.

The trailblazer died on New Year's Eve at 89 years old.

EBJ, as many called her, served the North Texas community for over 50 years, 30 of which were in Congress.

She leaves behind a son, three grandsons, and five great grandchildren, including three great granddaughters, two of whom unveiled her portrait in DC.

Watch her funeral service in the player above.

MORE:

President Joe Biden's bond with former Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

Funeral services begin for former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

Hundreds, including President Biden, honor life of Eddie Bernice Johnson