Biden to attend Dallas service for Eddie Bernice Johnson

DALLAS - President Joe Biden plans to attend services in Dallas for longtime congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who died Dec. 31, the White House said.

Johnson, also known as EBJ, was a trailblazing politician who represented the Dallas area for decades. She was the first nurse to be elected not only to Congress but also to the Texas House in 1972 and Texas Senate in 1986.

A wake service for EBJ will be held Monday evening at Concord Church, followed by the funeral service on Tuesday.

Among her proudest accomplishments, helping both UT Arlington and UT Dallas become Tier One research facilities.

She was recognized for advocating for education in science, technology, engineering and math -- particularly for women and girls.

"Eddie Bernice Johnson was a dedicated nurse, state legislator, and longtime U.S. congresswoman with immense courage and a commitment to the promise of America. She had unwavering dedication to the people of North Texas," said President Joe Biden. "She and I worked together throughout her 30 years in Congress, and I've always been grateful for her friendship and partnership ... Throughout her life, and as the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, she was an icon and mentor to generations of public servants, through whom her legacy of resilience and purpose will endure."

Vice President Kamala Harris also served alongside EBJ in Congress.

"Throughout her long career in public service, she was always clear-eyed about what she was fighting for: the right of every person in Dallas and across the country to live free from discrimination and to have the opportunity to live up to their full potential," said Harris. "I had the privilege to serve alongside her in the Congressional Black Caucus and know that so many have benefited from her tireless work, myself included. Her legacy and leadership will be felt for generations to come."

Johnson's family said they plan to sue Baylor Scott & White Health, claiming negligent care at the hospital's rehabilitation center led to her death.