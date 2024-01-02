Memorial and funeral services announced for Eddie Bernice Johnson

DALLAS — The Johnson family has announced the schedule of services to honor the life and legacy of longtime Dallas congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Johnson, also known as EBJ, was a trailblazer and a fixture of North Texas politics for 30 years. She died on December 31st, after celebrating her 88th birthday earlier that month.

The Johnson family asks all who wish to participate in services to, "come together to honor, remember, and celebrate the life of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a beacon of inspiration and dedication to public service."

Monday, January 8th

Public viewing will be held at the Hall of State at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Fair Park, Hall of State, 3939 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210

A prayer service will take place at Concord Church in Dallas, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

8808 Pastor Bailey Drive, Dallas, TX 75237

Tuesday, January 9th

Funeral services will be held at Concord Church at 10:00 a.m.

Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive, Dallas, TX 75237

Wednesday, January 10th

The final event will be a Graveside Service held at Texas State Cemetery in Austin, starting at 2:00 PM.

909 Navasota Street, Austin, Texas 78702