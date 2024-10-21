North Texas athlete teams up with NFL player to promote heart health awareness

NORTH TEXAS – After struggling with heart issues, a North Texas athlete is teaming up with an NFL player to share the message of heart health.

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field last year, Dallas resident Tom Hulsey could relate. Seven years ago, the triathlete started suffering from heart issues.

"It was seven months after I had crossed the finish line in the Ironman Triathlon World Championship in Hawaii," he said. "I went to my cardiologist complaining about some discomfort I had in my chest, and it turned out that I was diagnosed with severe coronary artery disease."

At the time, he was in peak physical condition.

"It shocked me," Hulsey said. "I was in great shape and I did triathlons and it really threw me for a loop."

He said he ended up having two stents put in.

"Then 11 months later I started having the symptoms again and I had three more stents put in, but while I was on the table I had a heart attack and subsequently I was diagnosed with severe carotid artery stenosis and my right artery was about 90% blocked," he said.

Getting through this was not easy, but as a prostate cancer survivor he tried to keep a winning mindset.

"Really, these incidents have given me a real purpose in life and that is to help others," he said.

Recently, Hulsey learned Damar Hamlin is working to do the same. The NFL player partnered with Abbott to launch the HeartMates program. It raises awareness and gives those dealing with heart issues a support system.

"I'm so proud of him for lending his voice and his platform to really making a difference in the world, and that really resonates with me," Hulsey said.

Last month, Hamlin personally asked him to join him in Buffalo for a game.

"I thought that was really cool!" Hulsey said.

This weekend, Hamlin met up with eight Abbott HeartMates. They were treated to a suite where they cheered him on.

"We all had our jerseys on that said HeartMates on them and that in itself kind of drew attention to what we were doing," Hulsey said. "It's critical to talk about it and have other people around you who are your village if you will."

Hulsey has authored a book titled "The Winning Mindset That Saved My Life" and said it's important for those dealing with adversity to know they're not alone.