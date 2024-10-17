Fort Worth officer will not face criminal charges in deadly police chase

TARRANT COUNTY – A Fort Worth police officer who crashed into an innocent driver during a high-speed chase in July 2023 will not face criminal charges, a Tarrant County grand jury decided. The officer was pursuing a stolen car in South Fort Worth when he collided with 57-year-old Andre Craig, who was killed in the crash.

Craig's family expressed disappointment with the grand jury's decision.

"I think my initial reaction is just disappointment – but also not surprised. In some ways, I've become numb to the indifference," said Craig's sister, Nefertari Mundy.

Craig, who had the green light according to witnesses, was running an errand when the collision occurred at the intersection of Rosedale St. and Evans Ave. The chase reached speeds of 100 mph on Evans Ave., according to police records. The posted speed limit in the area is 30 mph.

For over a year, Craig's family has sought answers from the Fort Worth Police Department about whether the officer followed department chase policy and if he will be held accountable. A police spokesperson said the officer, a 20-year veteran, has returned to normal duty while the internal investigation continues. The department has not provided a timeline for the completion of its internal investigation.

Meanwhile, the man being chased, Brian Hunter, faces two felony charges: driving a stolen vehicle and evading arrest causing death, which could result in up to 20 years in prison.

Shortly after the crash, because of a public records request submitted by the CBS News Texas I-Team and other local media outlets, the City of Fort Worth sued the Texas Attorney General to prevent the release of the full police pursuit policy. The lawsuit is still pending, with no movement since March.

"We don't feel like we are any closer to closure," Mundy added. "It feels like the things that have occurred have been just performative – for show. And no real progress has been made."