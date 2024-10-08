Golf professional Pablo Del Olmo works to grow the game among Hispanic communities

NORTH TEXAS — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS News Texas is highlighting community changemakers who are using their talents to celebrate and promote Hispanic culture.

One of them is Pablo Del Olmo, a golf professional at the PGA of America Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile in Frisco, who is making a significant impact by helping to grow the game of golf.

Del Olmo, who has played golf his entire life, recalls how rare the sport was for people like him growing up in Mexico City.

"Golf in Mexico is not as accessible as it is in the U.S.," Del Olmo said.

Historically, the sport has been viewed as expensive, requiring substantial equipment, and courses were often located in affluent communities.

To further his golfing career, Del Olmo frequently traveled to Texas and across the U.S., particularly during his college and professional years.

"I played a lot on the Asian Tour, Canadian Tour, South American Tour, and some in Europe," he said.

Del Olmo noted that minority representation in golf was limited for much of his career—until trailblazers like Tiger Woods helped to change that.

"Language is no problem. Golf is universal," Del Olmo said.

According to the National Golf Foundation, participation among Hispanic golfers has increased by 24% since 2019, a statistic he's proud of.

"It's about growing the game," he said. "Here at PGA of America, it's about growing the game for everybody."

At the PGA of America Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile in Frisco, Del Olmo focuses on making golf more accessible and educating the next generation of golfers, especially those from Hispanic backgrounds. His passion lies in helping young golfers excel and ensuring the sport is open to all.

"Hopefully, it continues to grow. I think it will," he said. "Golf is a great sport for everybody."