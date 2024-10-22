First responders battle large pallet fire near Dallas Love Field Airport

6 buildings damaged by pallet fire in Northwest Dallas, DFR says

6 buildings damaged by pallet fire in Northwest Dallas, DFR says

6 buildings damaged by pallet fire in Northwest Dallas, DFR says

DALLAS – Crews are battling a massive pallet fire near Love Field Airport Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out near a commercial business complex at 1738 Empire Central in Northwest Dallas around 11 p.m. Monday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, 911 callers reported what they believed to be grass or trees on fire. Once first responders arrived, multiple pallets were burning "in its advanced stages," DFR said.

DFR said that within an hour, the fire escalated to a three-alarm fire with about 70 firefighters there to battle the flames.

As of early Tuesday morning, heavy smoke could still be seen from all over parts of Dallas as crews continued to put the fire out.

At least six commercial buildings and a transfer station sustained damage from the fire, DFR said.

Dallas police told CBS News Texas that there were no injuries due to the fire.

One of the major impacts Tuesday morning is power outages – there are several stop lights out and homes in the area without power.

Love Field Airport said there is no impact on their operations.

DFR said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.