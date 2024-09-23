TCU alum to lead NIKE as new president and CEO

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A TCU alum will soon lead one of the top athletic wear companies in the country.

NIKE said Elliott Hill will be the new president and CEO of the company.

NIKE

Hill is a TCU graduate and currently serves on the school's board of trustees. He is returning to the company after retiring from NIKE in 2020. He was previously the president of Consumer and Marketplace.

"NIKE has always been a core part of who I am, and I'm ready to help lead it to an even brighter future," said Hill. "For 32 years, I've had the privilege of working with the best in the industry, helping to shape our company into the magical place it is today. I'm eager to reconnect with the many employees and trusted partners I've worked with over the years, and just as excited to build new, impactful relationships that will move us ahead."

Hill officially starts the new role on October 13.

"I am excited to welcome Elliott back to NIKE," said Mark Parker, the Executive Chairman of NIKE, Inc. "Given our needs for the future, the past performance of the business, and after conducting a thoughtful succession process, the Board concluded it was clear Elliott's global expertise, leadership style, and deep understanding of our industry and partners, paired with his passion for sport, our brands, products, consumers, athletes, and employees, make him the right person to lead Nike's next stage of growth."

The roles of president and CEO are currently held by John Donahue, who decided to retire at the end of the year.