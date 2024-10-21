SMU volleyball setting the standard as new members of the ACC

NORTH TEXAS – The moment SMU's head volleyball coach, Sam Erger, found out the Mustangs officially joined the Atlantic Coast Conference was memorable and one she will not forget.

"That night, we were playing Florida State. So, then we swept Florida State at Florida State," Erger said.

Fast-forward to the 2024 season. SMU volleyball is thriving, upsetting No. 2 Nebraska and, most recently, No. 1 Pitt.

"I mean, such a cool thing to do, especially in our house in Dallas," said senior setter Celia Cullen. "We had a near sold-out game for that attendance record."

The Mustangs' biggest wins have been on their home court. However, when Moody Coliseum clears out, the youngest fans in attendance stand out to the players most.

"I would say a really cool interaction I had, I think, two games ago. I looked in the crowd and saw a girl with my name on a poster. It was just an awesome feeling because I used to be one of those girls, too," Cullen said.

Middle blocker Nnedi Okammor, a Hebron High School alum, remembers the feeling of growing up in Dallas, the hub of club volleyball, trying to find her way.

"I was previously at the University of Florida, thousands of miles away from home, so it was nice that I was in the portal and got to talk to the coaches," Okammor said.

Besides being so close to her family, Okammor says the SMU culture made her want to finish her final year with the Mustangs. This team has been going uphill since Coach Erger took over in 2022.

"We got some new faces. We've got girls that have been with us the whole time. It's really like that farewell tour, you know," Erger said.

With nine graduating seniors on the roster, the plan is to stick to the goals set before the season.

"Our team theme this year is 'On a mission,' because we are joining a new conference; we're in the ACC, and many new girls have joined the team, myself included. So, we're just on a mission like, hey, we are where we're supposed to be."

The underdogs are continuing a historic season, understanding the priceless chapter of being SMU's first women's volleyball team to compete in the ACC. These players are setting the standard for those who will follow in their footsteps.

"I really want some of these Texas kids to go, 'I want to play for my hometown team. I want to play for the city of Dallas. That's SMU,'" Erger said.