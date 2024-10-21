Uncovering the many layers of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks off the field

Dallas Cowboys veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks has many layers. The world sees him as the quarterback of the defense, but he's also a father and a man dedicated to serving his community.

"This is what I lean on always. There's been times where I needed help," Kendricks said. "My family and I needed help, and people provided that help for us. I just feel like I have to give that back in various ways that I can."

Since joining the National Football League in 2015, the Fresno native has been proactive in working with various nonprofits that focus on youth education, social justice and providing meals for students.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 8: Eric Kendricks #50 of the Dallas Cowboys intercepts a pass during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on September 8, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17. / Getty Images

"Whether it's getting them food or having a better day at school or providing them some tires so their parents can take them to school. It's just important to me."

In 2020, the NFL recognized Kendrick's selfless acts of kindness during his time with the Minnesota Vikings and he was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

While in Minnesota, Kendricks worked with a nonprofit social enterprise called All-Square. The organization's mission is to invest in and provide fellowship to those impacted by mass incarceration.

"I grew up going to school with people who got caught up in the justice system. They had a really difficult upbringing. Sometimes people got lucky, and sometimes they got caught up in that system and never found their way out."

Growing up in a single-parent household, Kendricks was fortunate enough to have his older brother Mychal Kendricks as a mentor and help guide him through the challenges he faced as a youngster.

"He was the most influential person to me. He learned things right before I did; he taught me the right and wrong ways to do things."

Both brothers had the opportunity to live out their dreams in the NFL, making it a real family affair when the two faced each other in the 2018 NFC Championship game.

This was a memorable moment for the family, and the Kendricks' bloodline will soon add one more, a baby girl.

"Two under two. I don't know if I'm ready for that. I'm as ready as I'll ever be," he said. "My lovely wife is going to have her hands full as well."

With a full slate of daddy duties, adjusting to Dallas, and remaining dedicated to the work in his community, Kendricks found time to release his very own hair product.

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 6: Eric Kendricks #50 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during NFL training camp at River Ridge Fields on August 6, 2024 in Oxnard, California. / Getty Images

"Switch Lanes is my curl cream, which I've created for the last four years. Zeke [Elliott] and Marist [Liufau] both use it. They keep asking for more of it, so I think they like it."

Thanks to Kendricks, the curls are flourishing in the Cowboys locker room. The brand name Switch Lanes combines the linebacker's love for cars with his new business venture. Growing up in California, car shows were part of the culture.

"My personal favorite car that I have is my 1999 Nissan GTR," he said. "It's a Paul Walker R34 Fast and the Furious."

There are a lot of rides to the facility in his favorite car with no music, putting him in the right mindset to be the best version he can be as a leader for the Dallas Cowboys.

Kendricks said he wants to make a lasting impression on the City of Dallas and the game of football.

"A competitor, but also just a good person. Someone who holds up a standard for the guy who's next to me but also at the same time treats them how I want to be treated."