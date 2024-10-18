Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott proposes to girlfriend

Wedding bells are in the air for Dak Prescott and his girlfriend.

The Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback proposed to his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, posting the announcement to his Instagram story Friday morning.

The picture showed Prescott holding the duo's 8-month-old daughter, Margaret Jane Prescott, and her wearing a onesie that said "Hi mommy, daddy has a question for you!?"

Prescott captioned the photo, "4ever w/@sarahjane." Ramos noticeably had a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Ramos announced her pregnancy in November 2023, saying she "cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with [Prescott]." Margaret Jane was born on Feb. 22, 2024.

In September, Prescott became the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, having signed a four-year contract extension worth $240 million with the team, according to sources. He spent the summer at training camp advocating for the extension.

Earlier this month, Prescott's North Texas home was demolished, but TMZ reported he has plans to rebuild in the same location. CBS News Texas Chopper was over the home as it was being taken down, showing Prescott's football field in his backyard.