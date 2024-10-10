North Texas non-profit aims to increase the number of Latinas in technology careers

NORTH TEXAS — CBS News Texas proudly celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and those making a difference in our community. The U.S. Census Bureau reports only 2% of people working in the technology field are Latinas, and a North Texas non-profit is on a mission to recruit more Hispanic women into STEM jobs.

Megan Ames spends a day in the office working at Slalom, a global technology consulting firm located high in Dallas' skyline.

"I like to ask a lot of questions," Ames said. "I like to problem solve, and that's really a core skill set for being in the technology field."

Ames is one of almost a dozen Latinas working at the company's Dallas office, and she co-leads Latinas in Tech DFW, a non-profit organization that empowers and connects Hispanic women in STEM careers.

"We're community builders. We love to solve problems. We can multitask better than anyone. You give us a job, and we take it on full force. I think that's something that's tremendously valuable about Latinas," Ames said.

Latinas in Tech DFW started back up last year after the pandemic. They have lots of opportunities for Latinas to network, connect, and learn new skills.

"We provide mentorship. We really try to provide guidance to Latinas who are new to the technology field or continue to provide momentum for those who are more senior," Ames said. "My advice to Latinas would be to network, find the right mentors, and just be curious."

Lizan Ahmetovic knew she wanted to go into the technology field with her passion for math and science.

"It fulfilled an intellectual desire to constantly solve something new," Ahmetovic said. "Like many of us, it feels very strange to be in a room where you don't see people who look like you, right?"

The group of women at Slalom hope they can pave the way for future generations of Latinas.

"Maybe there is someone behind me that's looking for me to be in that room," Ahmetovic said. "Our society is a diverse place, and every workplace ought to be a reflection of what we see outside of the workplace."

"Having the motivation to want to break those barriers and build a legacy for others who are up and coming is what motivates a lot of us to do that hard work and build that foundation," Ames said.

Latinas in Tech has 23 chapters and more than 33,000 members across the globe. Latinas in Tech DFW as more than 500 members. Ames hopes that number soars as she sets the example of other young Latinas behind her.

You can find more information on Latinas in Tech DFW on the non-profit's LinkedIn or Instagram pages.