Young voters show enthusiasm as early voting begins in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Younger, first-time voters were enthusiastic Monday as early voting began in Texas.

At the Maverick Activities Center at the University of Texas at Arlington, young voters were particularly enthusiastic, lining up to participate in the democratic process.

Among them was Aiza Malik, an 18-year-old UTA student, who expressed her excitement.

"This is my first election!" Malik said. "I'm very excited."

David Resetar, a voter from Pantigo, Texas, shared his perspective.

"As I get older, I realize you really cannot go through this life alone," Resetar said.

Courtney Green, an Arlington voter, highlighted the importance of voting in light of recent changes.

"We've seen so many protections rolled back recently, especially whenever it's come to women's access to healthcare," Green said.

Stephone Coward emphasized the collective aspect of voting.

"For me, in terms of voting, it means we want to bring a group of people together around some shared visions about what our society can be like while we're working together for the good of the collective," Coward said.

A common theme among voters was the desire for everyone to have their voice heard.

"I feel like if you're not voting, then you're kind of saying I don't care," said Kellen Middleton, a UTA student. "And then a lot of people will then do that but then complain about our society."

Resetar added, "Voting is a really important way that we, one, express what little power that we have in our society but also as a way to connect with our community and make it better."

Malik summed up the sentiment.

"It's quite literally everything," Malik said. "It's literally the most that somebody can do. So I think I might just write a little simple, voting is everything."

Early voting in Tarrant County is available this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at designated locations. For more information on early voting sites in other counties in the metroplex, visit CBS News Texas.