Met Gala 2025 celebrity red carpet looks - live updates on "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"

/ CBS New York

What to know about the 2025 Met Gala

  • The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and it has raised a record-breaking $31 million so far this year.
  • This year's theme is inspired by The Met's exhibit "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." This year's dress code is "Tailored For You."
  • The co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. LeBron James is an honorary co-chair, but will not attend due to a knee injury.
  • This is the first Met show that's exclusively focused on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years focused on menswear.

Check below for the latest updates from fashion's biggest night. 
 

Gayle King

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King walks the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Gayle King attends the 2025 Met Gala.  Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
By Mark Prussin
 

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa

Activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick walks the blue carpet with TV and radio host Nessa Diab. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab at the 2025 Met Gala.  Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

A$AP Rocky

Rapper A$AP Rocky - a Met Gala co-chair with Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams - arrives on the blue carpet. 

A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
By Mark Prussin
 

Savannah James

Savannah James walks the blue carpet. James' husband, LeBron James, a Met Gala honorary co-chair, is not attending after he suffered a knee injury

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Savannah James attends the 2025 Met Gala.  / Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson arrives at the Met Gala with her eldest son, Brandon Thomas Lee. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Pamela Anderson and son Brandon Thomas Lee attend the 2025 Met Gala.  Savion Washington/Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks the blue carpet. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Joe Burrow attends the 2025 Met Gala.  Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny, who co-chaired the 2024 Met Gala, arrives for the 2025 event.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala.  Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Zendaya

Zendaya arrives on the blue carpet for the 2025 Met Gala. Last year, Zendaya surprised everyone by walking the carpet twice

Zendaya
Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
By Mark Prussin
 

Diana Ross

Music legend Diana Ross arrives at the 2025 Met Gala. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Diana Ross shuts down the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Ross, 81, shut down the blue carpet as she walked up the famous steps. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Diana Ross walks up the stairs at the 2025 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Pharrell Williams

2025 Met Gala co-chair Pharrell Williams arrives on the blue carpet. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Pharrell Williams, a Met Gala co-chair, on the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala.  Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Coco Jones

Grammy-winner and actress Coco Jones walks the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Coco Jones at the 2025 Met Gala.  Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu, who helped lead the New York Liberty to the 2024 WNBA Championship, arrives at the 2025 Met Gala. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sabrina Ionescu attends the 2025 Met Gala.  Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Breanna Stewart

WNBA champion and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart arrives at the Met for fashion's biggest night. 

gettyimages-2213600569.jpg
Breanna Stewart at the 2025 Met Gala.  Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles running back and Super Bowl LIX champion Saquon Barkley is back in New York for the 2025 Met Gala. 

Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley attends the 2025 Met Gala.  Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
By Mark Prussin
 

Sydney Sweeney

Actress Sydney Sweeney, from "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," arrives on the blue carpet. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Met Gala. Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

LeBron James says he'll miss the Met Gala

LeBron James, honorary co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, has announced he will miss one of fashion's biggest nights due to a knee injury.

The NBA All-Star posted on X on Monday morning, saying he'd be missing the event after an injury he sustained at the end of the basketball season. It is unclear when he suffered the injury.  

"Unfortunately, because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event!" his post said.

By Chelsea Hylton
 

Anna Wintour with Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives on the blue carpet with co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Met Gala chair Anna Wintour with co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 Met Gala.  Theo Wargo/Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Ego Nwodim

"Saturday Night Live" actress and comedian Ego Nwodim poses on the blue carpet. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Ego Nwodim attends the 2025 Met Gala.  Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Emma Chamberlain

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Emma Chamberlain at the 2025 Met Gala.  Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Teyana Taylor

Representing Harlem, singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor is first to arrive at the 2025 Met Gala. 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Teyana Taylor at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City.  Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
By Mark Prussin
 

Most iconic Met Gala looks from the past five decades

You may recall Zendaya's light-up Cinderella dress, Doja Cat's full on cat, and Billy Porter's epic gold ensemble, but what about Cher's "naked dress" at her Met Gala debut in 1974?

We're counting down some of the most iconic looks from the recent favorites and all the way back to the early years. 

See 31 of the most iconic looks here.

By Renee Anderson
 

What to know about the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Met Gala is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The museum dates back to the 19th century and is home to more than a dozen different collections featuring tens of thousands of pieces. 

The Met originally opened to the public in April 1870. It occupies two million square feet between 80th and 84th streets on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan's Upper East Side. 

The Met Gala is actually a fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute. The event started out in 1948 as a supper club called "The Costume Institute Benefit."

Since 1999, the guest list has been controlled by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Under her leadership, the event has raised nearly $250 million.

The museum CEO announced Monday this year's gala has already raised a record $31 million

By Jesse Zanger
 

How long does the Met Gala last?

The Met Gala is a New York City tradition, held each year on the first Monday in May.

The red carpet arrivals kicked off at 5:30 p.m. E.T., and they usually last for several hours

There is no official end time, and stars have been known to show up late, most notably Rihanna. 

Last year, Zendaya made a surprise return on the red carpet with a second look in the 9-o-clock hour. 

Once the stars make their way up the Met steps and into the museum, there is a party inside dinner and music. They also have a chance to check out the Costume Institute's spring exhibition before it officially opens to the public on May 10. 

By Renee Anderson
