SCOTUS ruling on EPA puts new focus on states' power
The U.S. Supreme Court limited the power of the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants. But its ruling didn't touch the power of the states.
The U.S. Supreme Court limited the power of the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants. But its ruling didn't touch the power of the states.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the federal Environmental Protection Agency does not have broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants under the Clean Air Act, undermining the fight against climate change.
Heat waves and drought gripping California highlight the urgency to slash fossil fuel use and remove planet-warming emissions from the air, a top state official said Thursday as discussions began on a new proposal for how the state will meet its ambitious climate goals.
A high pressure system is sending waves of heat into the Bay Area, triggering a wide range of temperatures in micro-climates from Half Moon Bay on the coast to Fairfield in the east
The Marin Board of Supervisors will get a briefing Tuesday about possible projects to tackle the affects of climate change on two beloved coastal areas in West Marin, Tomales Bay and Stinson Beach.
Gov. Newsom and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern focused on climate change during their San Francisco summit Friday, but the two leaders also touched on gun control.
Cal Fire has issued a burn permit suspension for areas within its jurisdiction in Napa, Solano, Lake, Yolo and Colusa counties in anticipation of increased fire danger due to the ongoing drought, warmer temperatures, a reduced snowpack and the continued threat that climate change has had on California.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an investigation into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries on Thursday, accusing them of deceiving the public about plastics and their damage to the environment.
Excess light cast into the sky is now seen as a form of pollution with real impacts on the environment. The State of California is now considering a bill that would be a first step in bringing darkness back to the night.
Police arrested around 20 climate activists Monday for arranging a protest at the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in San Francisco.
Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, the world's top body of climate scientists said Monday.
Stanford researchers have solved a mystery about why a species of squid native to California has been found thriving in the Gulf of Alaska about 1,800 miles north of its expected range: climate change.
Pres. Biden promised that 40% of the benefits of federal investments in areas such as climate change that can increase flood risk would flow to disadvantaged communities like the Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project near Watsonville.
Police in Pittsburg were investigating a shooting that injured one male victim Sunday morning after what a witness described as a shootout between two parties armed with machine guns.
Stephen Vogt hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the A's wrapped up a shaky first half by beating the Astros 4-3 on Sunday.
A groundbreaking heavy rock band that has shaped the sound of punk and metal for over 35 years, the Melvins return to their onetime Bay Area stomping grounds for this Wednesday show at the Cornerstone in Berkeley.
Police in San Jose said a man who sustained life-threatening injuries in a large fight early Sunday morning has died.
Containment continued to grow on a wildfire burning for more than a week in Yosemite National Park and residents of the mountain community of Wawona began returning to their homes on Sunday, officials said.
A Mountain View police officer suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body early Saturday during a routine traffic stop.
The superstar couple had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s but split in 2004 before reuniting in 2021.
Police in Fairfield confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in the shocking gunpoint robbery of a 70-year-old grandfather in front of his home that was caught on video.
Police in Livermore are continuing their search Sunday for a suspect who opened fire in a Livermore bowling alley bar Saturday night, leaving one person dead and two others hospitalized.
The director of a San Francisco non-profit is recovering from a violent assault Friday outside his organization in the Fillmore District.
Authorities are still looking for a man who attacked another male victim at the Hillsdale CalTrain Station in San Mateo on Saturday.
The San Francisco International Airport's international terminal was evacuated on Friday night due to a bomb threat and a man detained after authorities found a potentially incendiary device, officials said.
A jewelry show that was supposed to travel from the Bay Area to Southern California was disrupted by a multimillion dollar heist along the way.
Thousands of music fans will head to Stern Grove this Sunday for another unique lineup of performers. The Oakland-based artist Spellling is ready to show off her whimsical style.
Mount Diablo State Park will have 30 bike turnouts installed on its roadways on Monday, something avid cyclists consider to be a historic win.
There is much frustration around getting the monkeypox vaccine in the Bay Area with too-great demand and too-little supply.
On Saturday, the West Contra Costa County Unified School District hosted a job fair to rebuild their workforce from the ground up.
A new craft beer called Frontier Village Hazy IPA is brewed with love by South Bay locals paying tribute to a long-gone, Old West-theme San Jose attraction.
Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal shooting that injured one victim early Friday morning at a shopping center, according to authorities.
A 40-year-old San Jose man died after he drove his car off state Highway 9 near Saratoga on Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Twin brothers have been arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Petaluma July 10.
Police in Santa Rosa warned drivers who participated in recent sideshows about losing their vehicles and possible arrest, as they serve warrants and impound vehicles believed to be involved.
Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested after an estimated $65,000 in designer sunglasses were stolen from an outlet store in Napa on Wednesday night.
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a Drought Response and Flood Control Coordination Project on Tuesday that the county hopes will improve its response to the threat of extreme weather and fires in the wake of climate change.
Brewers reliever Jandel Gustave's balk with the bases loaded allowed Wilmer Flores to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Giants held off Milwaukee 2-1 on Saturday night.
Justin Verlander struck out 10 in six sharp innings to post his MLB-leading 12th win and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Saturday.
Mike Yastrzemski hit a walk-off grand slam off Josh Hader for San Francisco's third homer of the ninth inning and the Giants beat the Brewers 8-5 on Friday night.
Skye Bolt homered with a career-high three RBIs, Cole Irvin pitched six sharp innings and the A's beat the Astros 5-1 Friday night.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired back Friday at Twitter's lawsuit seeking to force him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the platform, according to multiple news reports.
A first-of-its-kind proposal in the California Legislature aimed at holding social media companies responsible for harming children who have become addicted to their products would no longer let parents sue popular platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
The crypto firm said most account activity is still "paused." It's unclear whether depositors will get their money back.
Twitter users across the globe were reporting an outage on the social media service that started early Thursday morning and lasted for about an hour.
Uber is facing a lawsuit from more than 500 women claiming they were assaulted by drivers.
There is much frustration around getting the monkeypox vaccine in the Bay Area with too-great demand and too-little supply.
On July 16, call centers in California and the rest of the nation will start taking calls from 988, the new number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. But some outside observers worry the easier-to-remember number will lead to an increase in calls that will overwhelm states that aren't prepared.
The Bay Area is in the midst of another COVID-19 surge. But since most people are testing at home and don't report results, a case count may no longer be the best way to measure how much of the virus is in the community anymore.
The U.S. has tallied at least 1,470 cases in the monkeypox outbreak so far.
Bay Area health leaders said Thursday they share the frustration of people who waited in line for hours trying to get doses of the monkeypox vaccine.
A committee of the Texas House has released the initial findings of its investigation into the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The Illinois Republican said the committee has "filled in the blanks" of what Trump was doing at the White House during the Jan. 6 attack.
On Friday, recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced new members of her management team.
On Thursday, the governor met with some heavy hitters in the Democratic Party, senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Chris Murphy. Anne Makovec reports. (7-14-22)
San Francisco public health officials said Wednesday they are running out of monkeypox vaccines and are urgently requesting additional ones from the federal government.
A new study evaluated Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Youtube's policies to keep LGBTQ people safe — and gave each a failing grade.
As the monkeypox outbreak grows, two San Francisco lawmakers along with the LGBTQ community have become frustrated over the federal government's response and the lack of available vaccines.
Just as it did at the start of the AIDS crisis, the Bay Area LGBTQ community is stepping up to stop the spread of another illness, the monkeypox.
A drag show in Yolo County near Sacramento was disrupted by a group making homophobic and transphobic remarks Thursday night, as the establishment also faced online threats for the event.
Cindy Wilson, Keith Strickland, Kate Pierson and Fred Schneider talk about how their hobby – playing music together – exploded into a career, and how the death of bandmate Ricky Wilson almost ended The B-52s for good.
Thousands of music fans will head to Stern Grove this Sunday for another unique lineup of performers. The Oakland-based artist Spellling is ready to show off her whimsical style.
KCBS "Foodie Chap" Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 viewers with a weekly tip list of upcoming Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.
Imagine getting a bunch of tax documents telling you and the IRS about a large sum of money you made when, in fact, you never received a penny of it.
Many in the Bay Area want their Ukrainian relatives to find safe haven here but the obstacles they're facing are formidable.
The state of emergency that San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared for the Tenderloin last December has a lot of people talking but no one is paying closer attention than the people who live there.
One of the hottest real estate markets is not in the Bay Area. In fact, it's not even in our world. It's at your fingertips in an alternate reality known as the metaverse.
A group of Bay Area scientists have unraveled some surprising secrets about post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD which one day could lead to better therapies and treatments.
KPIX 5 meteorologist Darren Peck has the weather outlook for the coming week. (7-17-22)
Devin Fehely reports on a Mountain View police officer recovering after being shot during traffic stop (7-17-2022)
Betty Yu reports on the attack of a community activist outside his nonprofit's headquarters in the Fillmore (7-17-2022)
KPIX 5 Morning News headlines for Sunday, July 17, 2022.
An altercation in a Livermore bowling alley bar ended in gunfire that left one person dead, two others hospitalized in stable condition and the gunman at large. Da Lin reports.
A San Francisco woman has helped keep alive a vibrant art community in the Hunters Point Shipyard neighborhood.
A cancer diagnosis is something that's difficult to prepare for, if not impossible. One retired Bay Area doctor uses his expertise to ease the recently diagnosed out of that initial period of shock.
A Pacifica woman provides a safe place to gather in person to grieve and share community in the pandemic.
A two-time breast cancer survivor who takes cancer support to the next level is this week's Bay Area Jefferson Award winner.
In the Ingleside, a Bay Area pastor inspires his community with a nationally lauded black history collage.
In 2019, the CDC reported that 60 percent of adults have experienced at least one incident of significant childhood trauma. Bianca Yarborough is one of those adults, but she's turning that pain into positive motivation for helping others.
Alex Arango is using his musical talents to tell his personal story and honor his cultural heritage. So when you hear him play, it's hard to believe Arango couldn't read music when he joined his high school's band.
A Bay Area woman who experienced deadly violence in her childhood home is now on a mission to help others secure their digital footprint.
It's not uncommon for Students Rising Above Scholars to have close knit, loving families. Ronvel Sharper is no exception.
This week's Students Rising Above scholar knows how devastating it can be when someone you love is struggling with their mental health and the importance of also taking care of yourself.