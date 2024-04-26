3 arrested in connection with 11 East Bay armed robberies

HAYWARD – Authorities in the East Bay on Friday have announced the arrests of three people in connection with a string of at least 11 armed robberies dating back to last summer.

According to the Hayward Police Department, the robberies began in August and continued through February. Seven of the robberies took place in Hayward, while the remaining incidents took place in Castro Valley, Fremont, Livermore and San Leandro.

Police said at least one suspect brandished a firearm during each robbery. In some cases, the suspects forced employees to hand over cash from registers or safes at gunpoint.

Surveillance footage from one of 11 armed robberies linked to the arrest of three people in the East Bay. Hayward Police Department

The suspects also forced workers and even customers to hand over their personal property, according to officers.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, police took the suspects into custody over the span of two months.

On Feb. 13, police arrested 42-year-old Jaray Washington of Oakland. Police said Washington is a suspect in all 11 robberies.

The second suspect, identified as 24-year-old Cameron Watkins of Oakland, was arrested on Mar. 11. Police believe Watkins took part in two robberies with Washington.

On Apr. 4, authorities arrested 26-year-old Deante Hunt of Concord. Hunt is accused of taking part in two of the robberies.

The suspects were arrested on various charges, including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping, along with weapons violations.

"I am so proud of the hard work throughout this investigation. The coordinated effort between our law enforcement partners shows the steadfast commitment to ensure the safety and well-being, not just in our respective communities, but for the entire Bay Area," Hayward Police Chief Bryan Matthews said in a statement.

According to jail records, Washington and Hunt are being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail. Their next court appearances are scheduled for June 4.