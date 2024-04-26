California health officials issue warning about raw oysters from Korea over norovirus

The California Department of Public Health issued a warning to distributors and retailers to not sell raw oysters from a Korean company over a potential link to norovirus cases.

In a statement posted Friday, health officials said the oysters in question are from JBR Inc., a company based in Tongyeongsi, South Korea. Officials said the oysters are likely connected to at least 33 confirmed and probable cases of norovirus reported among patrons who ate at three restaurants in San Diego County in late March and April.

The oysters were shipped under the Interstate Certified Shellfish Shippers List unique identifier "KR 15 SP". Individual product lots may also be labeled "Amazing Sea Brand."

Two California distributors have issued recalls of the oysters, including San Jose-based S.J. Distributors LLC and Great Wall Seafood LA LLC based in Irwindale, near Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the Republic of Korea advised the company to voluntarily recall the distributed lots.

Restaurants and retailers who have the potentially contaminated raw oysters are being urged to discard any leftover product.

A virus that can cause serious gastrointestinal illness, officials said norovirus is highly contagious, spreading person-to-person through contaminated surfaces and by eating contaminated food. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach cramps, which can last for one to three days.

Additional information on shellfish advisories can be found on the California Department of Public Health website.