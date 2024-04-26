Blustery day by the bay steels resolve of dedicated skaters, baseball fans

SAN FRANCISCO -- While the wind died down a bit Friday night, it was howling earlier in the day. Some Giants fans making their way to the game were caught off guard with the blast of cold air.

Wind whistled through San Francisco with gusts exceeding 30 mph. That didn't stop one mother and daughter's daily skate excursion.

"Super windy. It was a fight to get over here but I guess we burn more calories." said Nyssa Davison from San Francisco.

Davison picked up roller skating as a child and passed on her skills to her daughter Hope. It has been a way for mother and daughter to bond but this isn't their typical leisurely skate.

"We're used to dealing with it around the piers but today it's like the wind is coming from every direction," Davison said. "So you have to get low and skate much harder."

You could see the trees whipping around in the wind and scaffolding shaking in Mission Bay. Many Giants fans bundled up to enjoy their night at the ball park.

"I'm going to be OK since I have a sweater right here," said Jaxston.

He and his family tried to get a photo to remember the outing but it wasn't the most pleasant experience.

"We were taking a picture, it was so strong that it was stinging my eyes," Jaxston described.

It definitely was breezy, slightly uncomfortable but it made for a memorable outing. A time for families to bond doing what they love.

"I feel like we got a lot closer just doing something together every day," said Hope Croswell.