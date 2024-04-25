Watch CBS News
House boat burns on Lake Berryessa in Markley Cove

By Carlos Castañeda

A houseboat went up in flames on Lake Berryessa in Napa County Wednesday, authorities said.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that its Marine Unit about a houseboat on fire which was docked at the Markley Cove houseboat slips just west of State Road 128 at the east end of the lake.

The houseboat was cut loose to prevent the fire from spreading, the Sheriff's Office said. Cal Fire and Capell Fire helped put out the flames and there were injuries. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 2:42 PM PDT

