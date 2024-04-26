Concord Costco evacuated after refrigerant leak; no injuries reported

Contra Costa County fire crews and a hazardous materials team were called to the Costco location in Concord Friday afternoon after a report of a refrigerant leak, according to authorities.

Fire units were called to the Costco on the 2400 block of Monument Blvd to respond to the leak. Crews helped evacuate staff and customers, according to a social media post shortly after 3:30 p.m. by the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Costco on Monument in Concord has been evacuated from a refrigerant leak. #ConFire Hazmat Team and firefighters on-scene to assist in evacuating approximately 800 customers and 200 employees; no injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/TBrTRcetet — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) April 26, 2024

The Contra Costa Fire hazmat team also responded to the incident. Officials said approximately 800 customers and 200 employees were evacuated from the building.

So far, no injuries reported at this time. Authorities did not say when the incident would be resolved or if people would be allowed back into the building on Friday.

The cause of the refrigerant leak is under investigation.