Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Concord Costco evacuated after refrigerant leak; no injuries reported

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 4-26-2024
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 4-26-2024 07:40

Contra Costa County fire crews and a hazardous materials team were called to the Costco location in Concord Friday afternoon after a report of a refrigerant leak, according to authorities.

Fire units were called to the Costco on the 2400 block of Monument Blvd to respond to the leak. Crews helped evacuate staff and customers, according to a social media post shortly after 3:30 p.m. by the Contra Costa Fire Protection District. 

The Contra Costa Fire hazmat team also responded to the incident. Officials said  approximately 800 customers and 200 employees were evacuated from the building.

So far, no injuries reported at this time. Authorities did not say when the incident would be resolved or if people would be allowed back into the building on Friday.

The cause of the refrigerant leak is under investigation.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He moved to CBS to work as the station website's managing editor in 2015.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 3:52 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.