Blustery day by the bay steels resolve of dedicated skaters Wind whistled through San Francisco with gusts exceeding 30 mph. That didn't stop one mother and daughter's daily skate excursion. Andrea Nakano reports. (4-26-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv