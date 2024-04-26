First responders tried to save child in tragic Pleasanton crash that killed family

Authorities in Pleasanton on Friday said that arriving first responders tried to render aid to one of the two children in Wednesday night's deadly solo vehicle crash that killed a family of four, but were unable to save the child.

The Pleasanton Police Department released the update on their investigation into the fatal crash late Friday morning. Police said on Wednesday at around 9 p.m., the car crashed into a large oak tree on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive.

Police said "despite efforts to render aid to one of the children, all four individuals died at the scene."

The Pleasanton Unified School District said both children were students -- one in middle school and the other in elementary.

While police confirmed the victims were a Pleasanton family of two adults and two children under the age of 15, they have not identified the family as the coroner's office is still working to notify the next of kin.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the accident, although they noted speed may have been a factor when the vehicle lost control.

Pleasanton police Lt. Erik Silacci also confirmed that the car was an electric vehicle made by Vietnamese company VinFast.

"The City of Pleasanton offers its deepest condolences to everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss," the police statement said. "We understand that this tragedy deeply impacts the victims' families, first responders, and our entire community, and encourage those affected to seek support through available resources.

The tragic crash has had a widespread impact on the community. Friends of the family stopped by the crash site on Foothill Road Thursday to mourn the loss. A neighbor told KPIX the family was on their way home after visiting friends.