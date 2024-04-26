Stanford students erect encampment to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza, demand university divestment

Students at Stanford University have joined the national wave of protests on the war in Gaza on college campuses.

Hundreds of students set up an encampment on White Plaza Thursday night with tents and signs that read "Divest now" and "Hands off Rafah," with some students remaining there overnight. Protesters said they plan to stay until the university meets their demands.

Stanford sent out a mass email to its student body informing them the actions were in violation of university policy that could lead suspension or expulsion.

"While Stanford understands students' perspectives on an important global issue, violations of university policy will not be overlooked," the statement read. "The submission of student names to the Office of Community Standards student conduct process has begun."

The statement also said that non-student visitors at the campus protest who violate university policy could be subject to criminal and/or civil liability.

The full statement shared with students is available on the Stanford University website.

CBS News Bay Area talked to student protester Carlos Enrique Ramirez, who said he is risking a lot for a cause he sees as bigger than himself.

"Say I were to get arrested, or say I were to be expelled or suspended from this school; that would deeply impact me and my family. 'Cause I, like, support them with the money that I get from here," said Ramirez. "And, understanding that, I weighed the personal consequences and my own personal beliefs and felt so compelled to do what I can to be out here."

Meanwhile students at UC Berkeley entered day four of their encampment in front of Sproul Hall. They demand the university name Israel's actions in Gaza as "genocide" and cut all corporate ties with the country.

As other campuses across the country see arrests by police, some are wondering why police have not moved in on the protests on Bay Area campuses.

Cal released a statement saying they will not involve law enforcement unless it is absolutely necessary to protect the physical safety of the campus community because of its past experience with nonviolent political protest.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he's also monitoring the campus demonstrations and is working with university trustees to make sure they remain peaceful.