Bay Area film producer, theater owner honored at S.F. Film Festival

SAN FRANCISCO -- For Gary Meyer, the movie theater is a sacred space. The Bay Area film producer who co-founded the Landmark Theatres cinema chain sees local theaters as more than just a place to catch a new film but as a meaningful bridge between community and storytellers.

Set to receive the prestigious Mel Novikoff Award at this year's San Francisco International Film Festival, Meyer contemplates the significance of the theater experience in an era marked by post-pandemic economic challenges and digital streaming dominance.

"I think that most filmmakers, at least those who are working with big-screen films, they want to see it projected on that screen with an audience reaction," Meyer said as he stopped by the historic Presidio Theatre in San Francisco's Marina District. "They don't get to experience an audience reaction if it's streaming in people's homes."

According to Jessie Fairbanks, the SFIFF director of programming, the heart of the event is fostering an immersive audience experience.

"I think, when the city is continuing to go through some very interesting times right now, being able to return to an event that is known and beloved, that is trusted for its presentation of independent and international stories and cinema, is something that is very welcomed by the community and our audiences," Fairbanks said.

While the nostalgic aroma of popcorn keeps movie lovers hooked, the post-pandemic landscape has left theaters reeling from significant revenue losses. The Motion Picture Association reports a staggering 72 percent decline in global box office revenue in 2020, compounded by a shift towards digital streaming.

To navigate this new terrain, Meyer emphasizes the need for filmmakers to embrace innovation and prioritize showmanship to draw audiences back to theaters.

"Now it's going to be about showmanship and about presentation. To get people coming into the theaters, you have to have a film they want to see, a way of letting them know it's playing there and make sure that when they come to see it in your theater, they have a great experience," Meyer explained.

For theater chain owner Frank Lee, he says adapting programming to suit evolving tastes and demographics is crucial in a post-pandemic world.

"The programming of correct films, it is very important. Taste has changed, the neighborhood has changed, post-COVID," Lee said.

Still, despite challenges and changes, Meyer believes in the enduring allure of the communal cinematic experience.

"On the big screen, with great sound, laughing and crying and cheering with an audience, you don't get that at home."

The 67th annual San Francisco International Film Festival will continue into the weekend, with screenings throughout the Bay Area.