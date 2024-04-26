Watch live: Memorial service for Oakland police officer Jordan Wingate

A public memorial service for fallen Oakland police officer Jordan Wingate was being held Friday morning.

On Saturday, Wingate died of the injuries he suffered in an August 2018 crash while responding to a suspicious person call at the Port of Oakland. Wingate's vehicle collided with a car and a parked big rig. He had to be cut from the SUV by firefighters before he was taken to intensive care in critical condition.

A press statement from the city said Wingate was surrounded by his family, including retired Oakland Police Capt. Randell Wingate, when he passed.

• What: Memorial service for Oakland Police Department Officer Jordan Wingate

• Date: Friday, April 26, 2023



• Time: 11 a.m.



• Location: 3Crosses Church, 20600 John Drive, Castro Valley



• Online stream: Live on the CBS News Bay Area YouTube page or in player below:

Wingate was born on May 19, 1995, in Walnut Creek. He began his public service career as an Oakland police cadet in 2013 and later graduated from the 176th Basic Academy on May 5, 2017. In 2018, Wingate was awarded "Rookie of the Year" by the Oakland Police Officers' Association.

"Those who knew Officer Wingate described him as a hard worker who always had a smile on his face," wrote the city of Oakland in a press release. "Officer Wingate's dedication to duty and commitment to serving our community exemplified the highest ideals of law enforcement. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him, the Oakland Police Department family, the city of Oakland, and the law enforcement community. Officer Wingate was a true hero who dedicated his life to making our community safer."