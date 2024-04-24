Bomb threat evacuates San Jose City College campus; night classes cancelled

A bomb threat at San Jose City College Wednesday evening led the school to evacuate the campus and cancel all night classes, according to school officials.

A San Jose City College spokesperson confirmed the threat triggered the lockdown of the campus and evacuation of all students and staff. All night classes scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled.

The San Jose Police Department is leading the response to the threat, the spokesperson said.

An email was sent out by San Jose City College President Rowena M. Tomaneng to all students at 6:36 p.m. confirming the cancellation of all evening classes due to the bomb threat "out of an abundance of caution."

The San José-Evergreen Community College District Police Department is working closely with San Jose police to investigate the threat, the email said.

More information will be provided by the school once police finish their investigation into the threat, Tomaneng said.