2 women charged in death of Fayette County 9-year-old girl to stand trial

Two women accused in the death of 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey in Fayette County in September were ordered to stand trial.

All charges, including homicide, were held for trial against Kourtney Eutsey and Sarah Shipley. The preliminary hearing on Friday was the first time the women had seen each other since they had been arrested and charged. They both sat just feet away from each other, only looking at each other once in the beginning.

Both were legal guardians for 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey, who was found dead in the Yough River in September. Renesmay Eutsey was reported missing on Sept. 4. Witnesses say Shipley called 911, worried she ran away or was possibly taken by her biological mother's ex-boyfriend.

The commonwealth had 11 witnesses take the stand, ranging from state troopers, emergency management, a doctor and even Shipley's sister.

One witness said when she arrived at the home, one of the children there said Renesmay Eutsey ran away, but later admitted that mommy put the 9-year-old girl in a tote. The child allegedly told troopers that they referred to Kourtney Eutsey as mommy and Sarah Shipley as daddy.

One witness said Kourtney Eutsey admitted that a week prior, Renesmay Eutsey received burns in the bathtub and it may have gotten infected, but she never sought medical care for the child. Kourtney Eutsey said Renesmay Eutsey began to choke and vomit and despite trying to give CPR, she was unable to revive her.

Troopers say Kourtney Eutsey and Shipley were taken to the police station, where Kourtney Eutsey admitted to taking the girl to the Yough River and dumping her body. Troopers say she eventually navigated officers to the location.

Another trooper testified that six rocks were found in the garbage bag with Renesmay Eutsey's body.

Shipley's sister testified that after Kourtney Eutsey was arrested, Shipley called her to the home and admitted to taking their cameras down at the home before police arrived and admitted to carrying Renesmay Eutsey's body in a bag to the trunk of the car. As she left the courtroom, she yelled to Shipley that she hopes she rots.

Another shocking testimony was about the children in the home. A doctor said she evaluated a 6-year-old who was so emaciated that he was the size of a 2- or 3-year-old and described his medical condition as torture. She said an 11-year-old told her Shipley removed one of her teeth with pliers and determined she suffered from physical abuse and educational neglect, saying she didn't know how to read.

Kourtney Eutsey's attorney argued there was no non-hearsay evidence that Kourtney Eutsey killed Renesmay Eutsey

along with no autopsy or manner or death yet. But a judge held all charges for both women for court.

"This was not an accident. This was not a medical thing. This was an intentional act, and we're going to prosecute it as such," said Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele.

Shipley was visibly upset in court today, while Kourtney Eutsey didn't appear to show any emotion. Both are heading back to jail until their next court date. Renesmay Eutsey's biological mother, who KDKA-TV talked to about the case when it happened, was not in court on Friday.